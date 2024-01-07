Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $334.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.46. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $216.20 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

