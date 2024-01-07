Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

