Forsta AP Fonden Sells 20,900 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.