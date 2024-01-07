Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.