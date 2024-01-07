Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.62 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.02.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

