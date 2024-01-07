FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.46.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALA opened at C$28.27 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 147,090 shares worth $4,021,062. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.