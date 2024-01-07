FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Issued By Zacks Research

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

OII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

