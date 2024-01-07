FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Edesa Biotech, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.00). The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.66) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDSA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

