FY2024 EPS Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of APOG opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

