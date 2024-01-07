FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARWR. Bank of America upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $35.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,889 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $202,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $4,229,282. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

