General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $126.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

