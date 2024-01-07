General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165,884 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

General Electric stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.