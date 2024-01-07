General Mills, Inc. (GIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.99 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

