Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $381.23 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

