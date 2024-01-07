Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Shares Down 3.7%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 478,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 385,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs.

Featured Articles

