Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Trading Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.64. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.