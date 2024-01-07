Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Jim Haynes Purchases 2,500 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Haynes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($18,623.46).

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

GHH opened at GBX 592 ($7.54) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 541.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 547.12. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 415 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock has a market cap of £152.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.