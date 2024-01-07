Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.13.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 4,404,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,480 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,627,545 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

