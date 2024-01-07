Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$88.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$76.41 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$62.72 and a 1 year high of C$88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -382.05 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.