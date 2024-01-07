Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.27 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

