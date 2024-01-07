Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

