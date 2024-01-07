GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $67.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.44.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

