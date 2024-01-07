Head to Head Analysis: H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) & Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H2O Innovation and Consolidated Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $189.12 million 1.48 -$970,000.00 ($0.01) -312.01 Consolidated Water $155.39 million 3.31 $5.86 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Consolidated Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H2O Innovation.

H2O Innovation has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -0.68% 5.82% 2.73% Consolidated Water 13.69% 13.39% 11.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H2O Innovation and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Consolidated Water 0 0 2 0 3.00

H2O Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Consolidated Water has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.37%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Consolidated Water.

Summary

Consolidated Water beats H2O Innovation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

(Get Free Report)

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems; SILO system for wastewater and water reuse treatment; and FlexBox, a mobile fleet of water and wastewater treatment systems, such as containerized ultrafiltration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including RO membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple farming equipment. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. As of December 8, 2023, H2O Innovation Inc. was taken private.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater. The company produces and supplies water to end-users, including residential, commercial, and government customers, as well as government-owned distributors. It also provides design, engineering, construction, procurement, and management services for desalination projects and water treatment plants, as well as management and engineering services relating to municipal water distribution and treatment. In addition, the company manufactures and services a range of water-related products, including reverse osmosis desalination equipment, membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels, and custom fabricated components; and provides design, engineering, consulting, management, inspection, training, and equipment maintenance services for commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, as well as desalination and wastewater treatment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.