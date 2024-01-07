Head to Head Analysis: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Wingstop pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wingstop has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 15.75% -18.20% 17.48% FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wingstop and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 12 8 0 2.40 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop currently has a consensus price target of $206.32, suggesting a potential downside of 15.87%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Wingstop has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $357.52 million 20.18 $52.95 million $2.30 106.62 FAT Brands $425.64 million 0.21 -$126.19 million ($8.36) -0.66

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wingstop beats FAT Brands on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

