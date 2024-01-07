Head-To-Head Comparison: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) versus Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 147.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity Residential 1 10 3 0 2.14

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $59.21, suggesting a potential upside of 65.99%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $65.39, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 23.99% 6.06% 3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 12.15 Equity Residential $2.85 billion 8.10 $776.91 million $1.80 33.72

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

