Head-To-Head Review: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) versus Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Ascend Wellness and Bon Natural Life are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ascend Wellness and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.58 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -4.96 Bon Natural Life $29.91 million 0.15 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

