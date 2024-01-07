Head-To-Head Review: Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) versus First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 18.00% N/A N/A First Bancshares 22.26% 11.40% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.60 $6.66 million $2.19 7.53 First Bancshares $287.64 million 3.04 $62.92 million $2.71 10.39

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

