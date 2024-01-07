Head to Head Survey: Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logiq and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Relx 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -252.07% -618.95% -362.22% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Logiq and Relx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $25.71 million 0.28 -$49.16 million N/A N/A Relx $10.58 billion 7.05 $2.02 billion $1.69 23.40

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

