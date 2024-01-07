IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 987.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 987.80 ($12.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.20) to GBX 859 ($10.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.13) to GBX 980 ($12.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 751.50 ($9.57) on Thursday. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 679.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 863.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

