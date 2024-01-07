IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.88.

Shares of IGM opened at C$34.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4603811 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

