Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 66,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.1% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $257.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

