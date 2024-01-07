Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
