Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $10,254.18 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 6,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $10,254.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,231,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,197.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,578 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $6,191.58.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 383.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

