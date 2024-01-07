Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CAO Sells $10,570.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $10,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

