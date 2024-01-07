Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$201.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$205.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$199.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$214.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.1667825 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

