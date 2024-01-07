Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $145.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

