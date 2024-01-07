InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) versus Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62% InterDigital 36.96% 35.87% 12.61%

Risk and Volatility

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of InterDigital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Royalty Management and InterDigital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A InterDigital $561.13 million 4.78 $93.69 million $7.17 14.55

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royalty Management and InterDigital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A InterDigital 0 0 2 0 3.00

InterDigital has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given InterDigital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Summary

InterDigital beats Royalty Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

