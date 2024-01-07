International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.47.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

