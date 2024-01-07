Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 127,735 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,427 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

