iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $381.23 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

