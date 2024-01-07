iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.13. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $381.23 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

