iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.49 and a 200-day moving average of $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $381.23 and a 52 week high of $479.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
