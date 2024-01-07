iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $381.23 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.