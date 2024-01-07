iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

