iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJT opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
