iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stake Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

