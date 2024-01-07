Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,360,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

