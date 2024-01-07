Jamie Brooke Acquires 2,500 Shares of Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($38,138.29).
Oryx International Growth Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OIG opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £170.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,306.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,150.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,109.45. Oryx International Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.55).
About Oryx International Growth
