Jamie Brooke Acquires 2,500 Shares of Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($38,138.29).

Oryx International Growth Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OIG opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £170.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,306.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,150.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,109.45. Oryx International Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.55).

About Oryx International Growth

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

