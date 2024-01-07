JB Capital LLC Acquires 239 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

