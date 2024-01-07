JB Capital LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

